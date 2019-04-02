Voter turnout shows strength of Turkish democracy, ruling AK Party spokesman says

The voter turnout in Sunday's local elections, which stands at 85 percent, shows how strong Turkish democracy is, ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party) spokesman Ömer Çelik said late Sunday.

Regarding the tight race in Istanbul, Çelik said that the democratic process is important and must be respected.

"Appeals to election results wherever there is suspected to be an irregularity are a natural part of democratic elections," he added.

"Everyone has to respect the results and the counting process. When the results are certain, everyone will be obligated to accept the democratic outcome," he reiterated.

Regarding the counting process in Istanbul, he said that there is danger of disinformation. "The process is being managed by the Supreme Election Council (YSK) and not by AK Party. There is an effort to disinform the public; speculations should not be relied on," he added.

"As AK Party, it is our highest sensitivity to respect the results, whether we like them or not."