Turkey arrests 2 UAE intel operatives in Istanbul, probing link to Khashoggi murder: official

Turkey arrested two intelligence operatives in Istanbul on Monday who confessed to spying on Arab nationals on behalf of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), a senior Turkish official said on Friday.

The official added that Turkey was investigating whether the arrival of one of those detained had connections to Saudi journalist dissident Jamal Khashoggi's murder in October last year.

Khashoggi was killed in the kingdom's Istanbul Consulate on Oct. 2, 2018, by a team of 15, consisting of Saudi officials who arrived in Turkey for his murder and a cover-up team also in charge of dismembering Khashoggi's body.

After weeks of denying any involvement in the crime, Saudi Arabia later admitted that Khashoggi had been killed inside the consulate but denied that the royal family and the crown prince had any prior knowledge of or responsibility for Khashoggi's killing. The incident was blamed on lower-level officials, including five that are now facing the death penalty over their involvement; the kingdom has indicated 21 people are officially involved in the case.

