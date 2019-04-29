Party cause should come before personal agendas, Erdoğan says

President and Justice and Development Party (AK Party) Chairman Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said Sunday that party members should increase their efforts to reach more people, emphasizing that no one is bigger than the party's cause.

"We will humbly continue our efforts. Our mayors should embrace all people," Erdoğan said at AK Party's Kızılcahamam meeting, adding that those who refrained from close interaction with the people lost in the recent local polls.

At the camp in Kızılcahamam, AK Party members evaluated the election results and determined the path of the party for the upcoming period. Taking a deeper look into the party itself, a new internal self-evaluation process is expected to take place.

Stressing that there are some members who see themselves as bigger than the party, the president said that they will not allow them to harm AK Party's cause.

"The AK Party is hope for 82 million citizens. Personal agendas cannot take precedence over Turkey and AK Party's mission, which align with our country's fate. Those who failed to make the best of the opportunity given by the people should hand over their duties," he said.

Erdoğan added that the reason people continuously trust the AK Party is because of the rejuvenation of the party. "We should focus on performance in the next term," he said.