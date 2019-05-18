Purchase of S-400 from Russia is a done deal, President Erdoğan says

Purchase of S-400 from Russia is a done deal, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said Saturday, adding that Turkey will also jointly produce S-500 with Russia in future.

Speaking with the youth in Istanbul's Dolmabahçe Palace, Erdoğan also noted that Turkey will "sooner or later" get F-35s from the U.S., despite current delaying by the American side.

"They (the U.S.) are passing the ball around in the midfield now, showing some reluctance. But sooner or later, we will receive the F-35s. (The U.S.) not delivering them is not an option," Erdoğan said.

Tensions between the U.S. and Turkey have reached a fever pitch in recent months with Turkey set to begin receiving the advanced S-400 surface-to-air missile system from Russia.

U.S. officials have suggested Turkey buy the U.S. Patriot missile system rather than the S-400, arguing it is incompatible with NATO systems and is a threat to the F-35 fifth-generation stealth aircraft.

Turkey responded it was the U.S. refusal to sell it Patriots that led it to seek other sellers, adding that Russia offered a better deal, including technology transfers.