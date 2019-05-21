First lady to deliver speech at high-level WHO briefing

First lady Emine Erdoğan arrived in Geneva upon the invitation of the World Health Organization (WHO) to deliver a speech at a high-level meeting under the scope of the 72nd World Health Assembly.

Erdoğan is expected to attend the high-level briefing today on "women's, children's and adolescents' health and well-being," organized by an association working under the World Bank and WHO, and give a speech on women and children's health.

The event is expected to see participation by the director-general of the WHO, as well as Humanitarian Partnerships with the Middle East and Central Asia Assistant Secretary-General Rashid Khalikov, Health, Nutrition and Population at the World Bank Group Senior Director Tim Evans and International Centre for Migration, Health and Development Executive Director Manuel Carballo.

The high-level briefing aims to inform and engage global actors on availing the most vulnerable social groups including women and children of health services.

The first lady has been lauded for her role in social projects and giving a voice to the oppressed. Erdoğan participated in numerous campaigns to mobilize international charities for people affected by natural disasters or persecuted by their governments.

She received the Prix de la Fondation award in 2011 from the Crans Montana Forum, a humanitarian service recognition award from the London-based Global Donors Forum and a special distinction award from the Global Hope Coalition in 2018. Also, the World Humanitarian Forum, which brings together leading philanthropists and nongovernmental organizations (NGOs), awarded first lady Emine Erdoğan with the Changemaker award in April for her leading role in bringing attention to humanitarian problems and organizing aid for victims of natural disasters.