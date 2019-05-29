Turkish activists hold iftar for 2,500 people in northern Syria

Turkish activists have organized an iftar or fast-breaking dinner for 2,500 Syrians, including orphans, disabled people and their relatives, in northern Syria's Idlib and Hama provinces.

The activists, who met through social media, initiated the project to support civilians living in difficult conditions as the Syrian regime carried out indiscriminate attacks on civilians in the de-escalation zones.

Activist Aynur Karabulut, who led the iftar initiative, said they saw crying mothers who could not find any food to feed their children. She added that they financed the iftars with donations collected via social media.

She said that they have conducted various programs in different regions over eight days. "The project started with 1,000 people. More and more people supported us. We could provide iftar for 2,500 orphans, their families along and many disabled people," said Karabulut.

She added that the Bashar Assad regime and its supporters have intensified attacks in the de-escalation zones of Idlib and Karabulut. She said their next target is to initiate a project for the region's schools.

Karabulut started the project on her own and now they have a group of 127 people. "We have touched more than 2,000 people's lives. We made initiatives toward disadvantaged groups living in the war zone. They are orphans and disabled groups," she said.