Cabinet meeting to discuss S-400 purchase, Idlib

The Cabinet meeting that will take place tomorrow is expected to witness the discussion of critical national and international topics, from the S-400 air defense system purchase to the latest situation in Syria.

Expected to meet under the leadership of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, the Cabinet meeting is taking place ahead of the president's attendance of the G20 summit scheduled for June 28-29, which is why the meeting's agenda is expected to be quite full. The major topic, however, is the purchase of S-400 missiles from Russia and latest developments regarding the issue, especially with the U.S. and the F-35 program. The letter from U.S. Acting Defense Secretary Patrick Shanahan to Defense Minister Hulusi Akar on the issue is also expected to be discussed in the meeting as Akar is expected share details of the letter with the Cabinet.

Another important topic is the fight against terrorism and the ongoing counterterrorism operation in northern Iraq, namely Operation Claw. The escalating violence in northern Syria's Idlib province, which is the last opposition enclave of the country, is also expected to be discussed. Lastly, the security measures that will be taken for the upcoming Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality elections that will take place on June 23 will also be on the agenda as Interior Minister Süleyman Soylu is expected to inform the group regarding their efforts to hold the elections in a peaceful environment.