Erdoğan to convene AK Party administration to shape 2023 road map

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan will convene the Central Decision and Administrative Board (MKYK) on July 11 to make an extensive evaluation of the March 31 local polls and shape the 2023 road map.

In the meeting, detailed surveys and comprehensive reports on Istanbul and other provinces prepared by deputy chairmen of the ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party) will be discussed. After discussions, a new road map will be determined on the party's 2023 Vision.

Marking the centenary of the Republic of Turkey, the 2023 Vision includes specific targets for full-fledged improvement of the country's economy via tailor-made energy, healthcare, transport and infrastructure projects to make Turkey one of the top 10 global economies. With a gross domestic product (GDP) of $850.7 billion in 2017, Turkey is the world's 17th largest economy, while the country ranks 13th in terms of GDP by purchasing power parity (PPP).

Erdoğan is expected to reshuffle some positions in the party administration and cabinet in this regard.

The AK Party has a tradition of rejuvenating the party with a more dynamic team that consists of experienced elders and younger members when necessary. Erdoğan had used the term "metal fatigue" before pointing to the need for reviving the party by eliminating some members of the party who could have lost their energy to perform what is required. As part of the rejuvenation efforts, a number of party members and mayors of key provinces resigned.

Vice President Fuat Oktay will also present a report on the new executive system. After the report, the party will hold discussions with its partner in the People's Alliance, the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP), to make some revisions.

Turkish voters narrowly endorsed an executive presidency in the April 16, 2017, referendum with 51.4 percent of the votes. The official transition to the new system took place when Erdoğan took the oath as president in Parliament after the June 24, 2018 election.