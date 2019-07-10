First lady opens workshops for disabled

Turkey's first lady attended the opening of a renovated special education and training institution for individuals with physical and mental disabilities yesterday in Sarajevo, Bosnia-Herzegovina.

Emine Erdoğan, in the capital with President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan for a two-day working visit, attended the opening ceremony of the Mjedenica Special Education School. Addressing the gathering, Erdoğan expressed her pleasure to be in Sarajevo.

"The strong ties between us give us the need to share what we have. The experience-sharing program in special education is the product of this strong desire. I believe that we will enlarge this friendship with mutual benefits," said Erdoğan. The renovation project was carried out by Turkey's state-run development aid agency, the Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TİKA), together with Turkey's Education Ministry.

Erdoğan added that TİKA provided the renovation and equipment for the classrooms with 16 workshops in eight special education schools in Bosnia-Herzegovina.