45th anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation marked

The celebrations for the 45th anniversary of the Cyprus Peace Operation started to take place on frıday. as part of the celebratıons, The National Defense Ministry released a video Friday, detailing the incident with historical facts and visuals.

Sharing the video on its Twitter account, the ministry said, "We commemorate with mercy and gratitude all the martyrs and heroic veterans, who brought peace to Cyprus 45 years ago and eased the pain of our brothers."

The video starts with visuals that show the suffering of the Turkish Cypriots at the time and continues with the operation that was launched on July 20, 1974. Summarizing its peacekeeping mission, the video states: "For its 45th year, with the pride of being the insurance of never-ending unity, peace and stability," in its closing remarks. July 20 is celebrated by Turkish Cypriots as Peace and Freedom Day. Celebrations have started to take place in Northern Cyprus on Friday. As part of the celebrations for the anniversary, the veterans of the day came together in the country while the Turkish prime minister at the time, Bülent Ecevit, has also been commemorated in Nicosia.

The operation, which was Turkey's first military operation abroad in the Republican era, followed two-decades of intercommunal violence where Turkish Cypriots were targeted by Greek Cypriot pro-independence militia during the British colonial rule, and after independence, Turkish Cypriots were confined to enclaves starting from 1963 to protect themselves against Greek militia groups.

Cyprus has been divided since 1974, and the latest attempt to reunify the long-divided Mediterranean island ended in failure in 2017 after two years of negotiations.