Erdoğan to meet with AK Party provincial heads

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan will come together with party organizations on Friday following his consultation meetings with the deputies of the Justice and Development Party (AK Party) and the Central Executive Committee on the results of the March 31 local elections and the June 23 redo elections.

Completing his consultations with the party administration, Erdoğan will chair provincial head meetings with the participation of party provincial heads and mayors.

The People's Alliance, formed by the AK Party and the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP), gained 51.6 percent of the votes and won more than 700 municipalities in the March 31 local polls.

However, the alliance lost in the three biggest cities of Turkey; Istanbul, Ankara and İzmir against its opponent, the Nation Alliance, formed by the Republican People's Party (CHP) and the Good Party (İP).

Also, AK Party deputies will continue to work intensively in their constituencies during the Parliament holiday as part of the post-election evaluation period of the party.

After ratifying the 11th development plan for 2019-2023 on Thursday, the Turkish Grand National Assembly recessed its work until Oct. 1. During the next two months, the deputies will visit their own provinces and come together with citizens and hold meetings with local organizations of the party. Especially after the loss of votes in the three major cities of Turkey in the local elections, AK Party deputies will listen to citizens from areas where they lost votes. Besides meeting with the party organizations in the provinces, the deputies will listen to their suggestions and problems. After two months, the deputies will prepare a report including requests, expectations and complaints of citizens and present it to the party administration.

The AK Party has a tradition of rejuvenating the party with a more dynamic team that consists of experienced elders and younger members when necessary. President Erdoğan had used the term "mental fatigue" before pointing to the need for reviving the party by eliminating some members of the party who had lost their performance energy. As part of the rejuvenation efforts, a number of party members and mayors of key provinces resigned after the elections.