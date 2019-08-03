Report: 589 civilians held captive in Syria last month

The Syrian Network for Human Rights (SNHR) announced on Friday that a total of 589 people have been kidnapped and held captive in Syria, mostly by the Bashar Assad regime and the PKK's Syrian affiliate, the People's Protection Units (YPG).

Releasing a report on the issue, the SNHR said that out of the 580, some 38 are children and 24 are women. The report also stated that the whereabouts of 387 of the people being held are unknown. According to the SNHR, regime forces held a total of 296 civilians, 16 of whom are children. The YPG, however, held a total of 227 people, of which 18 are children.

The report also revealed that since January, more than 3,000 people have been held captive in the country, while more than 500,000 are being held in prisons.

A report released by the SNHR back in April showed that regime forces have killed more than 14,000 that were held and tortured since the beginning of the war.