People's Alliance to maintain collaboration, Erdoğan says

The ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party), and the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) will continue to collaborate in the coming period, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said Sunday.

"We [AK Party] continue to collaborate with the MHP on issues regarding our country's survival and future," Erdoğan said at a party event in northwestern Turkey's Bursa.

The president said the People's Alliance, with its success in the March 31 local polls, ensured Turkey's bright future and brought hope to the country, therefore the alliance would continue.

The Turkish leader expressed gratitude for MHP leader Devlet Bahçeli and the party's members for their "contribution to the country's democracy."

Stressing that Turkey will have an election-fre

e period in the next four years, Erdoğan said the government will make the most out of this period and do service for the citizens.

The People's Alliance between the MHP and the AK Party was formed ahead of the 2018 parliamentary and presidential elections. The alliance got a majority in Parliament, while their presidential candidate, Erdoğan, also won the election by 52.6% of the votes.

Since both parties consider the results of the June 24 elections as successful, they continued their alliance in the local elections this year. The People's Alliance received 51.6% of the votes and won more than 700 municipalities in the March 31 local elections.