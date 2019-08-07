Government lays groundwork for multiple changes, including executive power

Major changes in many levels of the government are expected to take place starting with the opening of the congress in September. It is set forth that changes in the system of the ministries could be made within this process, resulting in the separation or establishment of new ministries.

As a part of the renewal process, the ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party) administration had started to signal changes in the party's structuring after the March 31 local elections. Under the leadership of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, the party's Central Executive Committee (MYK) meeting, made the first evaluations and detailed analysis regarding the election results. Subsequently, the party decided to continue their work during the recess period.

After ratifying the 11th development plan for 2019-2023 on July 18, the Turkish Grand National Assembly went into recess until Oct. 1. In this regard, programs in the provinces of Erzurum, Şanlıurfa, Nevşehir, Bursa, Afyonkarahisar and Samsun, mayors from around the country will receive training on leadership, public relations, effective communication, resource development, legislation, budgeting and personnel management. This program was launched at the end of July in Erzurum and intends to create a report detailing the mayors' requests that will be prepared and presented to the president.

However, this change will not be limited to some organizations and the provincial heads, it is expected that it will also reflect on the cabinet. The establishment of a Homeland Security Ministry is also on the agenda. Within the scope of reorganizing, some ministries, such as the Ministry of Family, Labor and Social Services could be separated.

Besides renewing organizations, ways will be separated with executives who cannot keep pace with the party's vision. Executives that are in touch with citizens, embracing them, and can be a part of the 2023 vision will be chosen. In this way, the alteration of the party after the March 31 elections will also be completed.

It is also expected that an ordinary congress will be organized and important decisions will be made at the Central Decision and Management Board, the party's highest decision-making body, which will meet this month. Efforts to reorganize the grassroots and the party organization are carried out from more than one wing. Last week, Erdoğan started to visit constituencies, especially those where the vote rates were highest, in order to come together with voters and listen to their wishes, suggestions and demands. "A new AK Party is coming," he said, indicating the process of renewal and preparation for the upcoming general elections in 2023.

The strategic action plans of the ministries will also be evaluated one by one in detail. It will be decided upon according to which calendar the action plans will proceed and which steps will be taken for matters of urgency.

Meanwhile, the AK Party also launched surveys for citizens regarding their opinions of the presidential system of government, which has been in effect for a year. A comprehensive survey study will be conducted to collect information from all segments of society. Citizens will be asked to evaluate the first-year performance of the new government system and to state their expectations about the future of the system. The Presidency is not thinking of a major change in the main structure of the system. However, some minor amendments can be made in line with the opinions and expectations of citizens and state officials. The AK Party has a tradition of rejuvenating the party with a more dynamic team that consists of experienced elders and younger members when necessary.