President Erdoğan wishes world leaders a happy Qurban Bayram

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Sunday called fellow Muslim world leaders to wish them a happy Qurban Bayram (Feast of the Sacrifice), also known as Eid al-Adha.

Erdoğan spoke with Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani, Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz al Saud and Kuwait's Emir Sheikh Sabah Al Ahmed Al Sabah on the phone on Sunday, according to a statement by the Directorate of Communications.

The president also called Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev.

The leaders returned Erdoğan's bayram wishes.

On Sunday, Muslims marked the beginning of Qurban Bayram, a four-day holiday marking the end of the hajj and the second most important religious festivity after Ramadan Bayram, also known as Eid al-Fitr. Falling on the 10th day of the month of Dhu al-Hijjah, the 12th month on the Islamic lunar calendar, this year Muslims expect Qurban to fall on Aug. 12.

On this holy day, Muslims sacrifice livestock, namely, sheep, goats, cows or camels, in commemoration of Prophet Abraham's willingness to sacrifice his son Ismail on Allah's command.

Bayram starts with a special congregational morning prayer, followed by the sacrifice ceremony.

Like Ramadan Bayram (Eid al-Fitr), this festival is a time for sharing gifts and food among friends and family members as well as poor people. The sacrificed animal's meat is usually divided into three parts - one part for the family, another for relatives and the final part is for people in need.

To sacrifice an animal, it is important to follow specific Islamic rules in the entire process to ensure that the animal is suitable for sacrifice. It is highly advised that the animal be cut by professionals at a specified location. Muslims may also donate their sacrifice to non-governmental organizations (NGOs) or other charitable organizations.