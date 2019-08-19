New judicial reform to strengthen freedom of thought

The Union of the Turkish Bar Associations (TBB) President Metin Feyzioğlu said yesterday that new judicial reform is expected to be enacted in October, adding that it will strengthen freedom of thought.

"It is a remarkably worthwhile work. Bar associations, law departments, public prosecutors and high courts have participated in the process of preparing this reform," he told Anadolu Agency (AA).

In May, Turkey introduced new judicial reform with the aim to strengthen the independent, objective, accountable and transparent features of the judiciary.

Announcing the reform strategy, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said the reforms will ensure the citizens' trust in the system while enabling an investment atmosphere that is more predictable, adding that the reforms will also strengthen freedom of speech.

The judicial reform strategy consists of two basic perspectives, nine targets, 63 objectives and 256 activities. The nine targets are the protection and improvement of the rights and freedoms, improvements of judicial independence, objectivity and transparency, improving both the quality and quantity of human resources, increasing performance and productivity, enabling the right of defense to be used effectively, making justice more approachable, increasing the effectiveness of the penalty justice system, simplifying civil justice and administrative procedures and popularizing alternative mediation methods.