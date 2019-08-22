AK Party to celebrate 18th anniversary

The ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party) plans to celebrate the 18th anniversary of its foundation with several activities tomorrow.

AK Party spokesman Mahir Ünal said yesterday that an exclusive "Time tunnel" for the anniversary is being prepared where all prominent actors of the party as of 2001 appear and the party's history is explained year by year.

Furthermore, a special anthem for the 18th year and a movie depicting these years was put together. "Everyone who sees themselves as a member of the AK Party family is welcomed," said Ünal. In the celebration that will be attended by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, heads of the party will open stands for the presentation of the performed activities. Ünal added that founders of the party, deputies, mayors, Central Decision and Executive Board (MKYK) members, provincial chairmen, members of the women's and youth branches and ministers will be at the event. Last Wednesday marked the 18th anniversary of the foundation of the ruling AK Party however, due to Qurban Bayram (Eid al-Adha), the administration decided to postpone the ceremony for a week. Founded on Aug. 14, 2001 under the leadership of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, the AK Party has become the most successful political party in modern Turkey's democratic history with its successive election victories and has led reforms that upgraded the country's democracy and economy standards.

Transforming Turkish politics for the last 18 years, the AK Party has been preparing to lead new reforms that will enable Turkey to reach its 2023 targets. Only one year after its foundation, the AK Party brought an enormous achievement in the first general elections, garnering 34.3% of the vote in the Nov. 3, 2002 elections and earning 363 seats in Parliament.

Since then, the AK Party has never lost an election. In the last 17 years under the AK Party administration, Turkey has witnessed rapid development in many areas including economy, democracy, individual liberties and rights, health and educational services in a stable political environment. As party chairman, President Erdoğan last week released a message to mark the 18th anniversary of the AK Party's foundation. Underlining that the AK Party is not only a political party, it is a people's movement, Erdoğan said: "My friends, yesterday is done and gone. Today is a new day. This is the day to take to the roads again for a bright Turkey and our future." Erdoğan also stated that the AK Party will continue to lead Turkey's reforms in line with the country's 2023 targets.