AK Party to launch reformation process to improve party structure in line with presidential system

The ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party) is preparing to launch a reformation process to renew the party organization in accordance with the presidential government system and improve the party's discourse and working methods accordingly.

As the party has been preparing for the 7th Ordinary Congress process, both the organizational structure and the working style of the party will be changed in accordance with the presidential government system. The congress process will start officially on Oct.7 with the party entering a new period.

As part of the process, a new strategy regarding the election of 1,300 delegates will be adapted. The delegates will be chosen to represent all districts, villages and neighborhoods in the relevant province. By this means, provincial heads and heads of districts will be prevented from putting forward their relatives, enabling the party to strengthen the base. Additionally, emphasis will be put on the election of delegates from among the province's decision-makers and non-governmental organization (NGO) representatives, which will enhance the quality of the system.

Besides, amendments in legislation that enable the party to adapt to the new governmental system are to take place. Thus, a chairmanship to coordinate between the presidency, the Turkish Grand National Assembly (TBMM) and the party or a similar institution is one of the main items on the agenda.

Representation will be enhanced in all aspects, and President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan will attend many provincial congresses, while assigning the deputy chairman when he is unable to attend. This will substantially help understanding and listening to the problems, suggestions and demands of the people and represent them in the party's policies. As a part of the renewal process, the AK Party administration had started to signal changes to the party's structure after the March 31 local elections. After ratifying the 11th development plan for 2019-2023 on July 18, the TBMM recessed until Oct. 1. In this regard, at programs in Erzurum, Şanlıurfa, Nevşehir, Bursa, Afyonkarahisar and Samsun provinces, mayors from around the country will receive training on leadership, public relations, effective communication, resource development, legislation, budgeting and personnel management. This program was launched at the end of July in Erzurum to create a report detailing the mayors' requests to be presented to the president.

However, this change will not be limited to some organizations and provincial heads and it is expected that it will also reflect on the cabinet.

Efforts to reorganize local organizations and the party organization are carried out from more than one wing. In recent weeks, President Erdoğan started to visit constituencies, especially those where the vote rates were highest, to meet voters and listen to their wishes, suggestions and demands.