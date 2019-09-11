Fired municipality workers maintain hope for justice

A protest by Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality (İBB) workers who were fired without notice after the new administration took office has entered its 14th day. Protesters said they were still hopeful of getting justice.

The new administration under Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu has fired numerous workers from different organizations and agencies run by the municipality. The sackings were a clear violation of election promises made by İmamoğlu, who said that people's rights would be respected during his campaign. However, many workers have lost their jobs, reportedly because of their political views. The workers launched the protest in front of the municipality building after their sacking.

Last week, officials from the ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party) expressed their support for the victims as the intensity of the protests has increased with every passing day. They said the problem has become a pattern in municipalities run by the opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) mayors.

The protesters include workers from İBB-run companies, like İSPARK, İSTAÇ, BELTUR, BELBİM, MEDYA AŞ, İSFALT and İSTGÜVEN.

The first department that got the bad news under the new administration was MEDYA AŞ, which lost 63 of its 184 personnel. The Istanbul Electric Tram and Tunnel Company (İETT) followed, losing 850 of its drivers by the end of August. BELTUR, on the other hand, has lost 175 of its workers so far. İSPARK, another branch of the municipality which provides parking services throughout the city, lost 238 workers. The total number of fired workers has reached 1,400.