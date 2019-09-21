Stability, security, rule of law priorities for Syria's newly formed interim government

Strengthening stability, security and implementing the rule of law in the liberated areas are the government's priorities, said Abdurrahman Mustafa, the head of a temporary government in Syria.

Completing the efforts for the new government almost two weeks ago and starting his duty, Mustafa, the head of temporary government formed by opposition forces in Syria, evaluated the priorities and challenges of the government.

Talking to Anadolu Agency (AA) Mustafa said they exchanged ideas with senior figures in Syria before the establishment of the government. He added that they formed a government consisting of technocrats, who are well known in the Syrian society.

Mustafa said he believes that the individuals in the government have the people's support, adding that the legitimacy of the government comes from the Syrian Opposition and the Revolutionary Forces (SMDK), which is the representative of the Syrian people and the opposition. On the priorities of the newly formed government, Mustafa said: "Strengthening the stability and security and implementing the rule of law in liberated areas are the priorities of our temporary government. These areas have been targeting by terrorist groups backed by the Bashar Assad regime. We see that these groups threaten the lives of civilians living in the region with bomb attacks."

He added that their government will work in coordination with the aims set by the Defense and Interior ministries, working under their control.

Underlining that there are very though conditions in Syria's opposition-controlled areas, Mustafa said people are coming from other regions because they had to flee. "The region bears a huge burden. Our local administration ministry under the temporary government has a plan to serve these people. If enough stability and trust can be established in the region, there will be investments and thus young people will have job opportunities," he added.

Stressing that they are planning to support the local people in the areas of health and education, Mustafa said they will also support local councils.

"The financial support we get is very limited. To meet our needs, we try to use our resources. But, our resources are not enough," he said.

Stating the need for strong financial support, Mustafa said: "We want friend countries to support us to provide service to the local people." He added that the European countries recently moved to provide support for the Syrian people.

Mustafa said the countries that support the Syrian people and the government will meet in Turkey's southeastern province Gaziantep on Sept. 26 and discuss the needs of the local people.

"We maintain strong coordination with Turkey. This coordination will make the government successful," said Mustafa, expressing his gratitude toward Turkey. He added that they want to take a key role in the establishment of a safe zone in northern Syria.