Terror group leader Gülen praises Egypt's Sisi in interview

An Egyptian TV channel interviewed Fetullah Gülen, the fugitive leader of the Gülenist Terror Group (FETÖ), in his Pennsylvania compound.

A reporter from TEN, an Egyptain pro-government TV channel, interviewed the terror group's leader with praises, and accusations against Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, impartiality.

Gülen has been living in self-imposed exile in Pennsylvania since 1999, and is the head of FETÖ, the group behind the defeated coup that massacred 251 people in 2016.

The terror group leader said in the interview he was told by one of the ruling AK Party's former Foreign Ministers, who he referred to as a dear friend and his sympathizer, that President Erdoğan could only be stopped if western and Muslim countries unite against him.

The AK Party has seen five foreign ministers, with Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu being still in office. The remaining four foreign ministers were Abdullah Gül, Ali Babacan, Ahmet Davutoğlu and Feridun Sinirlioğlu. Sinirlioğlu only served for two months.

Gül, Babacan and Davutoğlu recently turned against President Erdoğan and are rumored to be setting up a new political party.

In the interview, Gülen also admitted that he had influence on Turkish politics through his followers when he appeared to be allied with the AK Party before 2013.

The terror group leader also advised Turkey to adopt the American constitution in the interview.

The U.S. backed putschist also praised Egypt's current situation and said it could be a role model if kept in "moderation and balance", backing the actions of violent coup leader Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi.