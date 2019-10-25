Pro-PKK protesters attack Turkish passengers at Frankfurt Airport

Supporters of the PKK terror group and its Syrian offshoot the People's Protection Units (YPG) attacked Turkish nationals at Frankfurt Airport during a demonstration under the guise of 'protesting' Turkey's counterterrorism efforts in northern Syria, while another group of the terror group's sympathizers occupied a party building in Chemnitz city.

One of the groups tried to prevent the operations of Turkish Airlines at Frankfurt Airport and attacked Turkish passengers who reacted to them for blocking the airlines' stands.

Former European Parliament deputy Ozan Ceyhun condemned the terror group's supporters' protest while criticizing the attitude of German police toward the attackers.

"Is every pro YPG/ PKK demonstration legal? During the busy business hours at Frankfurt Airport, the TA counter swam. Block and prevent travellers from getting on their plane. The police protect the deceived, the Fraport incapacitated," Ceyhun wrote on Twitter, with photos of the incident attached to his tweet.

Meanwhile, a group of PKK supporters occupied the building of the Christian Democratic Party (CDU) in Chemnitz city for almost three hours.

The group, consisting of some 15 people wearing black masks, entered the party building in a so-called protest of Turkey's counterterrorism operations in northern Syria and the German government's moves regarding foreign policy.

Chaining themselves with bicycle chains and chanting slogans in favor of the terrorist organization, the group was removed from the building only after police intervened in the situation.

The supporters of the PKK terror group have been terrorizing Europe, especially since Turkey launched Operation Peace Spring in northern Syria, carrying out at least 26 violent attacks so far against the Turkish community.

Operation Peace Spring was launched on Oct. 9 in order to secure Turkey's borders, aid the safe return of Syrian refugees and ensure Syria's territorial integrity. The operation, conducted in line with the country's right to self-defense borne out of international law and U.N. Security Council resolutions, aims to establish a terror-free safe zone for Syrians return in the area east of the Euphrates River controlled by the U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), which is dominated by YPG terrorists.

Turkey paused its operation after it reached agreements with the United States and Russia to create the long-planned safe zone for Syrians in northern Syria.

The PKK — listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the European Union — has waged a terror campaign against Turkey for more than 30 years, resulting in the deaths of nearly 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.