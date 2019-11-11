AK Party to reflect every segment of society with renewal process

The ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party) has long signaled that it will enter a new period of renewal, during which the number of women actors and young members are set to be increased with emphasis put on the party's organizational structure.



"There will be changes of positions of our provincial and district heads before the congress, they will resign from their current positions and will have new duties, " AK Party Deputy Chairman Erkan Kandemir said on Monday on broadcaster NTV.



As a part of the renewal process, the AK Party administration had started to signal changes in the party's structuring after the March 31 local elections. A period of training aimed at AK Party organizations has begun. During this period, it was explained how the party has to restructure according to the new system and new working methods.



Indicating that the party aims to represent every segment of society, Kandemir underlined "We will appear before our people with a new AK Party. We plan the extraordinary congress to be held in early 2021 and between the dates Nov. 28 to Dec. 15 our delegate elections will take place," adding that 430,000 delegates will be elected who will have an impact on central politics.



It is expected that 970 district congresses will be completed until April 26, 2020 and the provincial congresses that will start on June 1, 2020 will be completed until Sept.27, 2020.



Stressing that the congress period is a period of self-evaluation for the AK Party, Kandemir stated "This congress will be different. The elections tell us something, we plan to put these on the table."



The party always underlines its process of rejuvenating itself and its struggle to win the support of the people by considering their problems, wishes and suggestions.



Kandemir further explained that there are 2,200,000 people taking active duties in the party ranks and that the staff will be revised with the integration of young and dynamic members. Stating that the AK Party's team is already great as it is, he emphasized, "We want to raise women representatives, the number of women actors will increase highly."



With a meeting that took place within the party, attended by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, for provincial heads that have been present since the establishment of the party, Kandemir indicated that they will continue to take part in the process, "We try to channel their experiences into politics; they will proceed to contribute throughout the new period."



The party regularly holds monthly meetings and prepares reports to inform the president. Public surveys in the field to ascertain the opinions of the people are also taken into consideration when determining the policies of the party. Adding that the party has over 10 million members and that civil servants are not included in this figure, Kandemir said that this number is higher than that of the members of the other parties combined which make up only a fourth of AK Party numbers.