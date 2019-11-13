Rejuvenation process begins in AK Party with changes in provincial heads

The ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party) has launched a rejuvenation process by removing five provincial heads from Manisa, Kütahya, Amasya, Kırşehir, and Iğdır from their posts.



After President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan's departure to Washington for a meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump, AK Party deputies came together yesterday at the party headquarters under the presidency of acting Chairman Numan Kurtulmuş. Prior to the meeting, AK Party Group Deputy Chairman Naci Bostancı said the rejuvenation process would be the main agenda. "The process is already ongoing in party organizations. Within this framework, deputies will discuss the issue," he said.



Earlier this month, Erdoğan had a meeting with the heads of the party organization to decide which provincial heads out of 51 organizations will no longer continue their duties. He instructed for a change in some provinces before the party congress in 2020. While five provincial heads will resign in the first phase, the rejuvenation process is expected to continue until the beginning of the new year.



The party has until May 2021 for its seventh ordinary congress; however, the party will not wait until then and is expected to hold a congress in September 2020. The congress will not only elect the leader of the party but also members of the Central Decision and Executive Board, the highest decision-making body in the party. From the rejuvenated Central Decision and Executive Board, Central Executive Committee members, who constitute the managerial staff of the party, will be elected.



As a part of the renewal process, the AK Party administration had started to signal changes in the party's structuring after the March 31 local elections. A period of training aimed at AK Party organizations has begun. During this period, it was explained how the party has to restructure according to the new system and new working methods.