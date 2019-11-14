AK Party urges its deputies to be in touch with voters

As part of its rejuvenation process, the ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party) brought together the party's deputies in a meeting and urged them to form a closer relationship with the voter base.



The AK Party deputies met on Wednesday under the presidency of acting Chairman Numan Kurtulmuş under the instructions of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan. During the meeting, Hürriyet daily reported that the deputies were urged to go to their respective provinces more, rather than staying in the capital Ankara. They were also encouraged to hold sincere, warm meetings with people and have informal sessions rather than formal ones to strengthen the emotional connection. According to the new strategy of the party, the deputies were also urged to ask the opinions of their voters without discrimination. Reaching out to the youth was also prioritized.



Reminding that there are also party members who have been in the movement for years but had drifted recently, the deputies were encouraged to convince them to come back to the party circles. These people's political knowledge is also a valuable asset for the party, Kurtulmuş said to the deputies.



It was also said that personal desires should be left behind and the main concern needs to be to work for the party's overall interests. The deputies were urged to not see politics as a way to gain wealth.



The parliamentarians were urged to follow the president's politics closely and ease his burden if possible.



Earlier this month, Erdoğan had a meeting with the heads of the party organization to decide which provincial heads out of 51 organizations will no longer continue their duties. He instructed that changes be made in some provinces before the party congress in 2020. While five provincial heads will resign in the first phase, the rejuvenation process is expected to continue until the beginning of the new year.



As a part of the renewal process, the AK Party administration had started to signal changes in the party's structure after the March 31 local elections. A period of training aimed at AK Party organizations has begun. During this period, it was explained how the party has to restructure according to the new system and new working methods.