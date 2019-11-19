Pakistani Navy takes part in naval drill hosted by Turkey in Mediterranean

The Turkish Navy launched a large-scale drill with the participation of a Pakistani frigate in the Eastern Mediterranean, which is expected to boost naval cooperation among the two countries. The Pakistani navy is also expected to participate in the Mediterranean Shield Drill, along with eight other countries.



PNS Alamgir (F260), an Oliver Hazard Perry-class frigate from Pakistan took part in the Eastern Mediterranean-2019 Drill held by Turkey off southern Muğla province.



The frigate dropped its anchor at the Aksaz Naval Base in Marmaris district, Anadolu Agency reported.





AA Photo



PNS Alamgir Captain Muhammad Akram said they were honored to take part in the multinational drill as they want to improve cooperation among friendly and allied nations.



"Pakistani and Turkish Naval Forces hold drills, visit each other's harbors and support each other in training. We are enjoying the yearslong fraternity, friendship and warm ties between the two countries," Captain Akram said, adding that the strong relations go beyond the geographical distance between the two countries.



Meanwhile, the Pakistani navy will also join the Mediterranean Shield Drill, which was launched by the Turkish Navy in 2006 to ensure naval security in the Eastern Mediterranean.



Akram noted that the upcoming drill also seeks to secure naval trade traffic and uninterrupted navigation.



The Turkish Naval Forces also participated in the AMAN-2019 drill hosted by Pakistan in the Arabian Sea.



A frigate from the Turkish Navy, TCG Gökçeada participated in the maritime exercise in February.