Russia establishes new military bases in northern Syria

Russia has settled forces in three more areas of northern Syrian, local sources reported Monday.



Some 20 Russian military police, including officers, were deployed in the town of Amude, which is under occupation by the PKK's Syrian affiliate People's Protection Units (YPG) terrorists, said sources on the condition of anonymity.



Amude lies near the Turkish border in a region where Turkish and Russian forces have been conducting joint patrols following a pause in Turkey's anti-terror operation, Peace Spring.



The joint forces of Russia and Bashar Assad have also settled in the Silos area of the village of Ayn Issa, to the southeast of Ayn al-Arab.



While the U.S. is shifting its military presence from northern Syria to the oil-rich eastern part of the country, Russia has made deployments at three bases in Sarrin, Ayn Issa and Manbij.



Previously, Russia had begun setting up a helicopter base in the northeastern Syrian city of Qamishli on Nov. 14. The new base was reported to be protected by surface-to-air missile systems Pantsir, according to the TASS news agency, and three helicopters have already been deployed there. The units of the Russian military police patrolling the region along with the Turkish military will have regular air support, TASS also said on the issue.



On Oct. 9, Turkey launched Operation Peace Spring to eliminate YPG/PKK terrorists from northern Syria east of the Euphrates River, in order to secure Turkey's borders, aid in the safe return of Syrian refugees and ensure Syria's territorial integrity.



Ankara wants YPG terrorists to withdraw from the region so a safe zone can be created to pave the way for the safe return of two million refugees.



As part of two separate deals with the U.S. and Russia, Turkey paused the operation to allow the withdrawal of YPG terrorists from the planned northern Syria safe zone.



However, the terrorists have failed to withdraw from some areas and continue to attack soldiers and civilians.



Over the course of its more than 30-year campaign of terror against Turkey, the PKK, listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and EU, has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.