Handke's Nobel prize awards human rights violations, Erdoğan says

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan criticized the awarding of the Nobel Literature Prize to a genocide denier in a message released on the occasion of the Dec. 10 Human Rights Day on Tuesday.



"Giving Nobel Literature Prize on Dec. 10 Human Rights Day to a racist who denies genocide in Bosnia-Herzegovina and defends war criminals will have no other meaning than awarding human rights violations," Erdoğan said, in reference to Austrian writer Peter Handke, who is widely known as a denier of the 1992-1995 Bosnian genocide, the worst mass killing in Europe since World War II.

Handke was an opponent of NATO's airstrikes against Serbia in the Kosovo War of the late 1990s and spoke in 2006 at the funeral of autocratic Serbian leader Slobodan Milosevic.

Kosovo was part of Serbia until 1999 when NATO intervened to stop Milosevic.

Kosovo and Albania also said they will also boycott the ceremony. Kosovo's outgoing foreign minister, Behgjet Pacolli, has instructed the ambassador in Sweden "to boycott the ceremony," adding that "a writer who supported Milosevic and his genocide in Bosnia-Herzegovina and Kosovo does not deserve the Nobel Prize."

In solidarity with Kosovo Albanians, Albania's ambassador to Sweden won't attend the Nobel ceremony, the Foreign Ministry said Monday.

Marking the 71st anniversary of the U.N. Universal Declaration of Human Rights, Erdoğan said 2019 has seen the violation of rights outlined in the declaration, as innocent people are persecuted because of their religion.

Erdoğan referred to the mosque attack in Christchurch, the church attack in Sri Lanka and the synagogue attack in California, saying that they are indicators of the gloomy situation displaying the level of cultural racism, intolerance and anti-Muslim sentiment.

He criticized politicians who exploit Islamophobia to garner votes and media outlets that normalize hate speech under the name of freedom of expression.

Erdoğan also criticized the international community for turning a deaf ear to the cries of the Syrian people during the 9-year-long crisis, which has affected millions of people.

Highlighting Turkey's determination to uphold justice and protect the rights of the oppressed, Erdoğan said the country will continue to ensure the rights guaranteed under the declaration and has taken a series of initiatives in this regard.

"Our New Judicial Reform Strategy has been announced in 2019, the first package of the strategy has been legislated and we have expedited our work for the Human Rights Action Plan," Erdoğan said, adding that Turkey will continue to carry out democratic reforms inspired by the human-focused state tradition to ensure fundamental rights.