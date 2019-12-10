Turkish hospital in Darfur offers treatment for locals, people from neighboring countries

Turkey's Ambassador to Sudan İrfan Neziroğlu said that Nyala Sudanese-Turkish Research Hospital in South Darfur's capital, Nyala, offers distinguished services in terms of equipment and doctor quality.



"The hospital offers treatment not only to people in Nyala but it also attracts patients from adjacent areas as well as from neighboring countries such as Chad and Libya," Neziroğlu told Anadolu Agency (AA) after his three days visit to the region.



Stressing that a new magnetic resonance (MR) system was delivered to the hospital, Neziroğlu said Turkey will continue to support the Sudanese people with its projects.



The hospital in Nyala was opened in 2014 three years ago with the efforts of the Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TİKA). It caters to both the local population as well as patients from nearby countries. The 150-bed hospital offers maternity care services, pathology units, internal medicine services and urology services.



Turkish doctors at the hospital have been training Sudanese healthcare personnel and doctors at the hospital. About 120,000 patients are treated every year at the hospital by Sudanese doctors and 50 Turkish healthcare personnel.



TİKA spearheads the international healthcare efforts of Turkey. It runs humanitarian projects from the Balkans to the Middle East, from Africa to South America, in education, health, social life, infrastructure and et cetera.