Turkey maintains efforts to provide electricity, water to local people in northern Syria

Turkey's efforts to supply electricity and water to people in northern Syria continue, according to the country's National Defense Ministry.

"Electricity is now being provided to 51% of the Tal Abyad region, and efforts are ongoing to provide electricity to Ras al-Ayn's central area along with its surrounding countryside. In this light, efforts to repair and restore Ras al-Ayn's electricity transformer stations and power lines are ongoing," the ministry said in a statement on Sunday.

Stressing that joint efforts continue toward resolving problems faced by "Syrian brothers" living in the Operation Peace Spring area, the statement added that water had been successfully extracted from 26 wells in the region: "In Ras al-Ayn in particular, 10 out of the 15 water wells are now functional with the provision of electricity, satisfying the water demands of a large portion of Ras al-Ayn."

Since Turkey liberated Tal Abyad and Ras al-Ayn from terrorist elements, Turkey has accelerated efforts to ensure stability in the region by meeting the basic needs of war-weary locals, including those in rural areas.

Following the liberation, locals have gradually returned with humanitarian aid being provided with the help of the Turkish Armed Forces and the Turkish Red Crescent. Thousands of people were given food and hygiene products and hundreds of others have been provided checkups.

Many schools were also discovered to have been converted into military bases by the PKK-affiliated YPG, with some even hosting tunnels for terrorists to hide in and escape. Extensive efforts were therefore launched to repair and renovate schools and continue educational activities in the district.

Turkey is also dealing with a power supply problem in the recently liberated area in northern Syria which struck while the YPG was forced out during the operation.

Turkey launched Operation Peace Spring on Oct. 9 to eliminate YPG/PKK terrorists from northern Syria east of the Euphrates river to secure Turkey's borders, aid in the safe return of Syrian refugees and ensure Syria's territorial integrity.

Since then, Turkey reached agreements with both the U.S. and Russia to force the terrorist YPG/PKK to withdraw from the planned terror-free zone.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the European Union – has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.