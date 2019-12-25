Habertürk TV vehicle targeted in rocket attack in Libya

A vehicle belonging to the Turkish Habertürk TV channel was targeted in a rocket attack in Libya Wednesday.



The vehicle, carrying Habertürk writer and presenter Mehmet Akif Ersoy and cameraman Hasan Dönmez, was targeted by bullets in a conflict zone. A rocket targeting the vehicle also fell near the car.



The car was heavily damaged in the attack. Fortunately, Ersoy and Dönmez survived without any serious injuries.



Since the ousting and death of longtime dictator Moammar Gadhafi in 2011, two seats of power have emerged in Libya. Turkey and Qatar, as well as Italy, have been allied with Fayez al-Sarraj's Government of National Accord (GNA) based in Tripoli, while Khalifa Haftar, who commands forces based in eastern Libya, is backed by France, Russia and key Arab countries, including Egypt, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Saudi Arabia.



On April 4, Hafter's forces launched an offensive to capture the capital Tripoli from GNA forces. Haftar's April push made early gains but has stalled on the edges of the capital in a bloody stalemate. According to the latest U.N. figures Friday, the fighting has left at least 284 civilians dead and 363 wounded since the April 4 start of the armed conflict that has forced more than 140,000 Libyans to flee their homes.