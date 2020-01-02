Regime missile attack on school used as shelter kills 9 in Idlib's de-escalation zone

At least nine civilians, including five children, were killed when the Syrian regime forces launched missiles that struck a school used as a shelter for displaced families in the country's northwest, a war monitor said Wednesday.



The school building was being used by displaced families fleeing a Russian-backed regime bombing campaign in Idlib, the last opposition bastion in the northwest, the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported.



Five children were among those killed in the strike on a disused school in the town of Sarmin in Idlib province.



At least 20 others were also injured in the latest attack in Saraqib province in Idlib's de-escalation zone, the White Helmets civil defense agency said.



An AFP correspondent in Sarmin saw the remains of a missile several meters long in a nearby olive grove.



Sarmin is among the towns and villages that have been pounded relentlessly by Russian jets and Syrian artillery since a renewed regime assault last month, despite a deal agreed on last September by leaders of Turkey, Russia and Iran to ease tensions.



In the latest round of violence in Syria's nearly nine-year-old war, regime forces have upped their deadly bombardment of the northwestern opposition bastion of Idlib in recent weeks.



In December alone, the violence pushed some 284,000 from their homes in the opposition-run region of some 3 million people, the United Nations said.



Rescue services and witnesses say the bombing campaign that has killed several thousand civilians has left many towns in ruins and knocked out dozens of medical centers.



The mass movement of people has seen public buildings such as mosques, garages, wedding halls and schools turned into shelters, U.N. humanitarian agency OCHA said.



Regime ally Russia announced a cease-fire for Idlib in late August after months of deadly Russian and regime bombardment that killed around 1,000 civilians.



But sporadic clashes and bombardment persisted throughout the autumn before a spike in violence in the past month, the Observatory has said.



The attack in Idlib province, the last opposition stronghold Syria, was part of an ongoing offensive in which Syrian troops have captured more than 40 villages and hamlets over the past two weeks.



Idlib is dominated by opposition groups and is also home to 3 million civilians. The United Nations has warned of the growing risk of a humanitarian catastrophe in the region, which lies along the Turkish border.



U.S. President Donald Trump spoke out last week against the "carnage" in Idlib. Moscow and Damascus deny claims of indiscriminate bombing of civilians, saying say they are fighting terrorist groups.



Since Moscow and Ankara reached a deal in September 2018 under which acts of aggression are supposed to be prohibited in Idlib, over 1,300 civilians have been killed in the de-escalation zone.



The Russian-led campaign that started in April 2019 had already forced at least a million people to leave for relatively safer areas closer to the border with Turkey, which Russian jets rarely hit.



Since the eruption of the bloody civil war in Syria in 2011, Turkey has taken in some 3.7 million fleeing Syrians, making Turkey the world's top refugee-hosting country.



Syria's civil war has killed more than 370,000 people since it started in 2011 with the brutal repression of anti-government protests.



In total 11,215 people including more than 1,000 children were killed during the war last year, although it was the least deadly year on record since the beginning of the conflict.



Displaced Syrian civilians struggle



In severe winter weather conditions, the Syrian families who have been forced to displace due to the attacks carried out by the Assad regime and Russia, try to live under harsh winter conditions in Idlib. Refugees have difficulty in finding a living place due to the lack of campsites, infrastructure and the excessive amount of refugees in the camps, although the Turkish Red Crescent is supplying food and blankets to the displaced.



On Thursday, thousands of civilians who left their homes due to regime attacks and migrated toward northern areas near the Turkish border had health checks by Turkish officials.



In the Harbenuş Camp, health staff provided by Turkey's Humanitarian Relief Foundation (İHH) conducted health checks by visiting families in their tents.



Selim Tosun, İHH's media officer for Syria Operations, said that they conducted health checks for providing health assistance to civilians who need it because of long migration trips.



Tosun stated that they will continue their efforts of health assistance for displaced civilians.