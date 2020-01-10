Top Turkish opposition figure declares support for military deal with Libya

A senior figure from the main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) declared support for the military deal signed between Turkey and Libya's U.N.-backed Government of National (GNA).

As reported by Orhan Uğuroğlu in a column published by Yeniçağ daily, CHP deputy Deniz Baykal said that Turkey should have sided with Libya long before, providing military and technological equipment aid. Baykal also underlined the importance of diplomatic initiatives to provide peace and stability in Libya.

"The military deal signed with Libya is very important. I congratulate everyone who put effort into the deal. It is very important that the U.N. recognizes the government we support in Libya as legitimate," he added.

In November, Turkey's Parliament approved a security and military deal with Libya's GNA. The deal went into effect last month after it was published in the Official Gazette.

The deal allows Turkey to provide military training and equipment at the request of the Libyan government, which controls the capital, Tripoli, and some of the country's west.

Following the military cooperation deal, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said Ankara might consider sending troops to Libya if the Tripoli government made such a request.

In response to the country's invitation, Turkey started deploying military troops to Libya following the approval in Parliament of the mandate to send troops.