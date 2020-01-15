Turkish forces destroy 11 YPG/PKK terrorist hideouts

Turkish security forces have destroyed 11 YPG/PKK terrorist hideouts in eastern Turkey, local officials said Wednesday.

Acting on a tip-off, the gendarmerie command of the eastern province of Bitlis launched an operation in the Tatvan district Tuesday, the governorship said in a statement.

The governorship announced that a total of 12 gendarmerie special operations and six gendarmerie public security teams took part in the operation, which ended in the destruction of the 11 shelters, dozens of foxholes, five empty gas canisters and a number of heaters, it added.

The statement pledged that operations to ensure the peace and security of the region would continue.

The PKK, listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the EU, has waged a terror campaign against Turkey for more than 30 years, resulting in the deaths of nearly 40,000 people. The YPG is the terrorist PKK's Syrian branch.