Demand for new political parties in Turkey wanes

A recent survey showed that there is a serious decline in the number of people in search of a new political movement in Turkey.

According to the survey by Optimar Research Company, the desire for new political parties fell from 34.9% to 14.9%.

Optimar Chairman Hilmi Daşdemir said that the sharp decline took place following the local elections, Hürriyet daily columnist Abdülkadir Selvi said in a column published Thursday.

According to Optimar's survey, the rate decreased to 14.9% in November.

He further pointed out that those who want the establishment of a new party are not a uniform group. While some of them want the party to be nationalist, others want it to prioritize democracy, economy, Atatürk's principles or religion.

Daşdemir argued that it is not possible for these people to rally under the same roof. He added that the main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP)-led municipalities decreased the demand for a new opposition party.

The local elections were held on March 31 and the ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party) and the People's Alliance, formed with the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP), acquired 51.64% of the overall votes in the country.

Four new parties have joined Turkish politics recently, including AK Party dissident Ahmet Davutoğlu's Future Party.

Speaking on the issue on Dec. 18, 2019, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan stated: "We have seen these kinds of actions (forming new parties) from our members in recent years. On top of that, the ones who quit the party built groups within the party. Their names will not be remembered and we will not include this matter which has no place in our busy agenda. We are extremely satisfied and happy with our current members."