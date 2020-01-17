CHP to hold 37th Ordinary Congress in March

The party assembly of the main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) announced Friday that the 37th Ordinary Congress of the party would take place between March 28-29, 2020.



The congress is expected to see the election of the party's chairman on the first day, followed by the election of assembly members on the second. Incumbent Chairman Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu is expected to be the only candidate in the congress and thus, in accordance with a party bylaw, must receive at least 5% support from party delegates.



The last ordinary meeting was held between Feb. 3-4, 2018, with Kılıçdaroğlu elected as chairman for the fourth time. If elected, the upcoming congress will guarantee his fifth term at the helm of the party's leadership.



Kılıçdaroğlu was criticized regarding his statements over an election with only one candidate at every level, including provincial and district, saying he hoped the move would prevent "chaos." The CHP has held 244 district meetings so far, all of which had only one candidate.