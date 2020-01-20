Imprisoned HDP co-chair Demirtaş' brother provides training to PKK, terrorists say

The brother of pro-PKK People's Democratic Party's (HDP) imprisoned co-chair Selahattin Demirtaş provides ideological training to the PKK, terrorists arrested in eastern Turkey said.



According to information obtained by Anadolu Agency from security sources, the terrorists said Nurettin Demirtaş was involved in activities in the PKK/KCK terror group.



The terrorists, who were arrested in eastern Şırnak and Hakkari provinces, said Nurettin provides training to the group's members at the so-called Mazlum Doğan academy within the PKK/KCK.



"I know his codename as Siyar Demirtaş. This person gives ideological training to group members at Mazlum Doğan academy. He carries an M-16 gun. I know he carries out activities still at the same academy," one of the terrorists told security forces.



He added that the so-called academy was moved to another region he does not know the name of after Turkey launched an operation in northern Iraq's Hakurk region.



Another terrorist said Nurettin joined the terror group long ago, adding he is still active within the PKK/KCK.



He was detained in 1991 on charges of being a member of the "Kurdistan Youth Union," known as an organization of the PKK terrorist group, and was sentenced to 22 years in prison in 1994.



He was released in 2006 due to a new provision in the Turkish Penal Code and co-chaired a political party in 2007.



In 2009, he joined a mountain group of the PKK/KCK in northern Iraq's Mt. Qandil region.



Sought with a red code on Turkey's most wanted terrorist list, Nurettin has four arrest warrants for the crimes of faking an official document, being a member of an armed terror group and cheating to be exempted from military service.



The HDP has been criticized for transferring taxpayer money and funds to the PKK, a globally recognized terrorist group. HDP mayors and local officials have been found to misuse funds in support of the PKK terrorist group and provide jobs to PKK sympathizers.



The party is known for encouraging young people to join the terrorist organization. Children abducted by the PKK are first radicalized by the HDP. The would-be recruits are then used as an instrument for propaganda and are forced to work. Specialists define four stages of radicalization, the first of which is brainwashing, thereby encouraging the young to join the terrorist organization. This is followed by the armament, violation and finally, leaving to join the organization in the mountains.



The PKK has been involved in a 30-year campaign of terror against Turkey. The terrorist organization is responsible for the deaths of some 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.