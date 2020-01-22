   
POLITICS
CATEGORIES

Haftar forces bomb Tripoli's Mitiga Airport in new breach of Libya truce

ANADOLU AGENCY
TRIPOLI
Published 22.01.2020 15:47
Updated 22.01.2020 18:20
A file photo taken on October 29, 2019 shows a view of the Libyan capital Tripoli's Mitiga International Airport. AFP Photo
A file photo taken on October 29, 2019 shows a view of the Libyan capital Tripoli's Mitiga International Airport. (AFP Photo)

Libyan government forces announced on Wednesday that the militias of putschist Gen. Khalifa Haftar bombed the Mitiga International Airport in the capital Tripoli, in a new breach of the Jan. 12 cease-fire.

Mohamed Qanounu, the spokesman for the forces of the U.N.-recognized Government of National Accord (GNA), said in a statement that the militias bombed the airport with six Grad missiles.



Qanounu did not give further details on human or material losses.

"The bombing is a flagrant threat to the air navigation movement, and a new and repeated breach of the cease-fire by Haftar's militias," he added.



On Jan. 12, the conflict parties announced a cease-fire in response to a joint call by the Turkish and Russian leaders. But the talks for a permanent cease-fire deal ended without an agreement after Haftar left Moscow without signing the deal.

On Sunday, Haftar accepted in Berlin to designate members to a U.N.-proposed military commission with five members from each side to monitor implementation of the cease-fire.

But reports said on Tuesday that forces loyal to Haftar once again violated the fragile cease-fire with the U.N.-recognized government, firing mortar shells on southern areas of the capital.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Previous in Politics Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu met Nechirvan Barzani, president...
DAILY SABAH RECOMMENDS