Trump's Mideast plan aims to legitimize destruction of Palestine: Turkey's National Security Council

"US' so-called peace plan aims to legitimize occupation, destruction and oppression of Palestine," Turkey's National Security Council (MGK) said in a statement late Thursday.

U.S. President Donald Trump unveiled on Tuesday the long-awaited peace plan for the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, although it was already roundly rejected by Palestinians. In a press conference, Trump said that Jerusalem will remain Israel's "undivided capital."

"Only solution is [the] establishment of independent Palestine on basis of 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as capital," the Council added.

The MGK also touched upon other regional developments, particularly war-ravaged Syria and Libya.

The council stressed the importance of taking further measures against terrorism in various parts of Syria, especially Idlib.

The MGK also emphasized the need to preserve the cease-fire in Libya, saying "All countries invited to support efforts to establish [a] permanent cease-fire."

"Turkey condemns attack in Somalia where Turkish citizens were among casualties," the council further stated.

In the statement, the tensions between Iran and U.S. over the assassination of Quds Force Commander Qassem Soleimani was also mentioned. The Council reiterated its call for "common sense and clear-headedness."