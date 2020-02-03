Turkey has neutralized 76 Assad regime soldiers, informed Russia beforehand: Defense Minister Akar

Turkey has conducted strikes against 57 Assad regime targets, neutralizing 76 Syrian regime troops, National Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said late Monday.



"Turkey informed Russian authorities that armed reinforcements would arrive twice Sunday, at 4:13 p.m. and 10:27 p.m., yet regime attacks continued," the minister added.



Akar and top military commanders, including Chief of General Staff Gen. Yaşar Güler, traveled to the Turkish border province of Hatay earlier on the same day to inspect developments in the northwestern Syrian province of Idlib.

Visiting troops deployed on the border, Akar said: "No one should have any doubt that the necessary steps will be taken [to defend against attacks on the Turkish military] in the region."



Akar received a detailed briefing on developments in the region from commanders overseeing units positioned along the border.

Commander of the Turkish Land Forces Gen. Ümit Dündar and Commander of the Turkish Air Force Gen. Hasan Küçükakyüz, accompanied Akar on the visit.