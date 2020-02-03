Turkey told Russia to stand out of way in Syria's Idlib, Erdoğan says

Turkey has told Russian authorities to avoid confrontation with the Turkish military in Syria's northwestern Idlib province, as the country is retaliating against the Assad regime for a recent attack that killed four soldiers and left nine others wounded, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said Monday.

The president noted that they have spoken with Russian authorities regarding the situation in Idlib and have told them to avoid confronting Turkish forces in the area during the operation.

Erdoğan noted that Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu has already spoken with his Russian counterpart, while Defense Minister Hulusi Akar and the head of National Intelligence Organization (MIT) Hakan Fidan are planning to discuss the issue with their counterparts.

"More importantly, if we do not reach the results desired then I will speak with my counterpart and convey to him the critical nature of the matter," the president said.

He continued by adding that the ongoing Turkish operation is carried out based on frequent talks between Turkish and Russian generals on the ground

Erdoğan noted that around 30 to 35 regime troops were killed after Turkey retaliated in kind against the Assad regime attack targeting Turkish troops in Syria's northwestern Idlib province, where the attempts to establish a cease-fire have failed numerous times.

Expressing determination to prevent incessant Assad regime attacks in the area, Erdoğan said there is an ongoing operation.

"Those who test Turkey's determination regarding Syria's Idlib with such treacherous attacks will realize their mistake," Erdoğan told reporters ahead of his departure for Ukraine.

He noted that Turkish F-16 fighter jets and howitzers continue to carry out attacks against regime targets in Idlib.

"We are targeting around 40 places," the president said.

Four Turkish soldiers were killed, nine others were injured, including one in critical condition after shelling by Assad regime forces.

There are 12 Turkish observation posts that were established as part of a deal signed between Turkey and Russia to prevent Assad regime attacks in Idlib.

Idlib, the last opposition enclave in Syria, had a prewar population of 1.5 million. The number swelled to around 3 million with new refugee waves after it was designated a "de-escalation zone" under the Astana agreement between Turkey, Russia and Iran in May 2017 that paved the way for a permanent political solution in Syria. The Turkish military set up 12 observation posts in Idlib's de-escalation zone after the ninth round of Astana-hosted peace talks.

Although Turkey and Russia have agreed to stop acts of aggression and turn Idlib into a de-escalation zone, the Syrian regime has consistently violated the cease-fire, launching frequent attacks inside the de-escalation zone.

Following eight months of relative calm provided by the Sochi deal, the Bashar Assad regime intensified its attacks starting April 26, under the pretext of fighting Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) militants holed up in Idlib.

As a guarantor state for Damascus, Moscow is responsible for preventing attacks by the Assad regime and Iran-backed militia groups, which have repeatedly violated last year's Sochi agreement between Turkey and Russia.