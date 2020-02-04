Erdoğan: Regime attack on Turkish military in Idlib violates Sochi deal

The Assad regime attack on Turkish forces on Sunday night in the northwestern Syrian province of Idlib that killed seven soldiers and a civilian is a clear violation of the Sochi deal, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said Tuesday.

"Of course there will be costs of such actions for the (Syrian) regime. We have already said that we will do whatever is necessary from now on," the president said on his return from Ukraine. Responding to reporters' questions, Erdoğan stated that as a result of the aforementioned steps, about 76 regime soldiers have been neutralized, most of whom were killed while some were wounded.

"However, the Russian side was also informed (about the operation), including the coordinates," he said. The president said Russia is also informed of the fact that Turkey cannot tolerate any more conflict and civilian "massacres" in Idlib, nor a new refugee flow.

Underlining the vitality of the military observation points in the region, Erdoğan expressed that the posts will remain where they are.

Calling on the international community to take responsibility in Idlib, Erdoğan said it is not enough to appreciate Turkey's efforts anymore and concrete steps are needed.