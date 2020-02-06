Federalism stances clash as Turkish Cypriot election draws near

The presidential candidates' stances on federalism have become increasingly determinant factors ahead of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) elections on April 26.

Incumbent President Mustafa Akıncı and leader of the opposition Republican Turk Party (CTP) Tufan Erhürman support the idea of a federal republic, while Renaissance Party (YDP) head Erhan Arıklı, Deputy Prime Minister Kudret Özersay and incumbent Prime Minister Ersin Tatar strongly back a two-state solution on the island.

President Akıncı says TRNC, which is currently only recognized as an independent state by Turkey, "will not be recognized as such in the foreseeable future."

"I don't support chasing the impossible all the while strengthening the status quo. We neither want to be the minority in the South or a sub-country fully dependent on Turkey," he said.

In line with the President's remarks, CTP leader Erhürman said that "the conjuncture will not allow the TRNC to be recognized in the international scene."

"The people supporting the two-state solution expect all five U.N. Security Council members, all other U.N. members and all 27 EU members to recognize the TRNC. This is not possible in today's political conjuncture and this way will cause us to live under an unpredictable atmosphere for an indefinite period of time," he said.

"No one can destroy the state"

Among those on the opposite page was Prime Minister Tatar. "There are two different countries on Cyprus. This is the basis. No one will ever have the power to destroy this country, no matter what happens, this state will never perish. Any agreement excluding this state is virtually nonexistent in our view. No one can destroy the state," he said.

Deputy PM Kudret Özersay also put his support behind the Premier. "Whether they recognize us or not, we are here. We are a state and we will continue to exist," he said.

"Federalism now lacks any realistic basis for Cyprus. From now on, there will be models of the solution not requiring bilateral recognition that will allow the two countries to cooperate," he added.

YDP leader Arıklı assumes a harsher tone, saying he will never discuss a model that he does not believe in. "I will only discuss a possible two-state solution that includes TRNC," he said.

The island of Cyprus has been divided into a Turkish Cypriot government in the northern third and Greek Cypriot administration in the south since a 1974 military coup aimed at Cyprus' annexation by Greece.

Turkey's intervention as a guarantor power in 1974 stopped yearslong persecution and violence against Turkish Cypriots by ultranationalist Greek Cypriots. The TRNC was founded in 1983.