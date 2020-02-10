FM Çavuşoğlu criticizes TRNC president for political exploitation

Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) President Mustafa Akıncı is exploiting developments in Turkey for political gains ahead of the elections, Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu said Monday.

Speaking at a joint press conference with his Slovenian counterpart Miroslav Cerar at the capital Ankara, Çavuşoğlu criticized Akıncı’s recent controversial remarks on Turkey.

“I have never seen such a dishonest politician in my life. He is using Turkey as a political tool ahead of elections,” Çavuşoğlu said.

“Interestingly, he prefers to attack Turkey. What does Akıncı want to do? Why does he attack Turkey? I want to emphasize that the people of Turkish Cyprus need to think about it,” he added.

Senior Turkish officials previously condemned recent controversial remarks that Akıncı made to a British daily.

The condemnations came after Akıncı talked to The Guardian about the long-standing reunification efforts in Cyprus.

"If this failed to happen, he (Akıncı) said, the north (TRNC) would grow increasingly dependent on Ankara and could end up being swallowed up, as a de facto Turkish province," The Guardian cited Akıncı as saying.

In 1974, following a coup aiming at the annexation of Cyprus by Greece, Ankara had to intervene as a guarantor power. In 1983, the TRNC was founded.

Several attempts have been made in the last few decades to resolve the Cyprus dispute, all ending in failure. The latest, held with the participation of the guarantor countries – Turkey, Greece, and the U.K. – came to an end without any progress in 2017 in Switzerland.

Diplomatic talks on Idlib

Çavuşoğlu also touched upon the latest situation in northwestern Syria’s Idlib, which has been on the receiving end of the Syrian regime’s aggressive offense and indiscriminate attacks targeting civilians to capture the last strong opposition bastion in the country for months.

The foreign minister reiterated that the regime must halt its attacks or Turkey will take necessary steps against it.

Evaluating diplomatic talks with Russia on Idlib, Çavuşoğlu said the first round of diplomatic talks ended without a concrete solution.

“If we could reach a consensus, there would not be a need for today’s meeting. At the first meeting, there were some suggestions and an agreement. The cease-fire in Idlib must be abided by. The regime must immediately end its aggressive stance, he said and added that President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Russian President Vladimir Putin can meet for diplomatic talks if talks between delegations do not reach a solution.

Turkey hosted a Russian delegation in Ankara on Saturday to discuss the escalating situation in Idlib in northwestern Syria. According to diplomatic sources, the Turkish and Russian delegations held a three-hour meeting that stressed the need to ensure peace on the ground and discussed steps to boost the political process. The parties decided to resume the talks. The second round of talks is scheduled for today.

Idlib has been a stronghold of opposition groups since the outbreak of the Syrian civil war in 2011. In September 2018, Turkey and Russia agreed to turn the area into a de-escalation zone in which acts of aggression are expressly prohibited. However, the regime, Iran-backed militia groups and Russia, have consistently violated the cease-fire, launching frequent attacks inside the de-escalation zone.

More than 1,800 civilians there have been killed in attacks by the regime and Russian forces since then, flouting both the 2018 cease-fire and a new one that started on Jan. 12, while more than 1.5 million Syrians have moved near the Turkish border due to intense attacks over the past year.