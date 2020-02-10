Turkey-backed SNA launch operation to retake Saraqib from Assad forces

Turkey-backed Syrian National Army (SNA) forces launched an operation to recapture Saraqib from the Russia-backed Bashar Assad regime, local sources said Monday.

Turkish military units stationed at the newly established observation post between Shalakh and Maarat al-Na'asan hit regime targets in eastern Idlib and the Aleppo countryside with rocket launchers, the sources said.

Regime forces entered the strategic town of Saraqib in northwestern Idlib province, in a renewed push to recapture the last opposition stronghold despite Turkey's warnings to pull back its forces from Turkey-manned posts.

The town sits on a junction of the two key roads, which the regime is seeking to retake in order to revive an economy ravaged by almost nine years of war.

The M5 connects the capital Damascus to the second-largest city Aleppo in the north, crossing Idlib, while the M4 connects Aleppo with the coastal city of Latakia.