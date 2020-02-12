Erdoğan: CHP leader, his inner circle 'political wing of FETÖ'

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Wednesday hit back at Republican People's Party (CHP) head Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu, calling him and his inner circle the true political wing of the Gülenist Terror Group (FETÖ).

Speaking at the ruling Justice and Development Party's (AK Party) parliamentary group meeting in Ankara, Erdoğan said it is surprising Kılıçdaroğlu was provoking such discussions since he himself is at the center of such accusations.

"Kılıçdaroğlu, while trying to throw mud at us, was caught with mud on his hands," Erdoğan said.

"What is the CHP's position in all these (FETÖ arguments)?" he asked, adding that he has numerous evidence pointing to Kılıçdaroğlu on the matter.

Erdoğan mentioned Kılıçdaroğlu's controversial removal of former CHP head Deniz Baykal. "Although FETÖ was truly responsible for defaming Baykal, Kılıçdaroğlu still insists on targeting the AK Party on the matter."

"Although the prosecutor of the tape plot against Baykal was dismissed from his duty for FETÖ links, did you ever hear Kılıçdaroğlu mention this?"

"On the contrary, he (Kılıçdaroğlu) was the one who went against the dismissal of the prosecutor."

He added that media linked to FETÖ have promoted each and every move by Kılıçdaroğlu. "Whenever the AK Party tried to take action against the terrorist group, CHP became an obstacle.

"Our fight against FETÖ is far from being personal. Everyone knows how the terrorist group has targeted the AK Party."

He said after FETÖ's coup attempt on July 15, 2016, Kılıçdaroğlu tried to justify the move by saying "soldiers obey any order they receive."

Erdoğan also claimed that Kılıçdaroğlu was directed by FETÖ to claim that the July 15 coup attempt was a "controlled coup."

"The CHP authorities attempt to prevent the clearing of FETÖ elements from every aspect of the society, and their attempts to defame (the victory of the people against the coup plotters on) July 15 is the biggest evidence that they are the political wing of the FETÖ," the president said.

"Can the politician that FETÖ tried to overthrow be its political wing? How about the one that FETÖ tries to promote?" the president further asked.

Earlier last week Kılıçdaroğlu claimed he would expose FETÖ's political wing, implying it was hidden within the AK Party.