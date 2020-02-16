Locals in Peace Spring area perform worship freely after post-liberation

Locals in parts of northern Syria liberated in Turkey's Operation Peace Spring can now to worship freely, the Defense Ministry said.

"We are now at the Church. We performed our rituals. Previously we weren't able to come. May God help the Turkish soldiers for coming to our aid," A Syrian Christian woman said in a video published on the ministry's Twitter account. The video shows Syrian Christians worshiping in a church.

On Oct. 9, Turkey launched Operation Peace Spring to eliminate terrorists from northern Syria east of the Euphrates river to secure Turkey's borders, aid in the safe return of Syrian refugees and ensure Syria's territorial integrity.

Following the liberation of these areas, efforts to clear bombs and improvised explosive devices were launched and administration duties were given to local councils.

According to U.N. figures, 60% of people who had been displaced due to the war have returned to their homes. Turkish humanitarian aid groups and institutions have provided help for over 30,000 people so far. Turkey's operation has not hindered the flow of humanitarian aid from other countries entering the region, with more than 80% of U.N. aid for Syria having passed through Turkey.

Operation Peace Spring put an end to the YPG's oppression and persecution in Tal Abyad and Ras al-Ayn regions, thus making way for Syrian people, who took refuge in Turkey, to return voluntarily to their homes and lands.