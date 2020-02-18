Turkey, Russia hold new round of talks to resolve Idlib crisis

The second round of the Turkish-Russian consultations, looking to ease the tension in northwestern Syria's Idlib, began in Moscow Tuesday.

The Russian delegation, led by Presidential envoy for Syria Sergey Vershinin, and the Turkish delegation, headed by Deputy Foreign Minister Sedat Önal, will meet to find a solution to the recent escalation in violence in Idlib's de-escalation zone.

In addition to the diplomats, both delegations include intelligence and military representatives.

According to diplomatic sources, the Turkish delegation stressed the need to quickly defuse tension and reduce the fighting to prevent further worsening of the humanitarian crisis in the region.

Another point on the agenda includes measures that could be taken in Idlib to ensure full implementation of the agreements reached under the Sochi deal.

In September 2018, Turkey and Russia agreed to turn Idlib into a de-escalation zone in which acts of aggression are expressly prohibited.

However, more than 1,800 civilians have since been killed in attacks carried out by the Bashar Assad regime and Russian forces, flouting both the 2018 cease-fire and a new one that started on Jan. 12.