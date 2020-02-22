Road map set in Syria's Idlib, Erdoğan says

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said Saturday at an opening ceremony in Izmir that in his talks with Russian, German and French counterparts, the countries had established a road map for the situation in Idlib.

He said that he had talked with Russian president Vladimir Putin late Friday, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron, stressing that they had set about a plan in which Turkey was "at the table" of regional arbiters. "We will take more robust and determined steps."

Turkey will continue to work it has started without taking a step back and hopefully achieve the goal of regional stability, said Erdoğan.

"Every struggle we avoid today in Syria, Libya, the Mediterranean and our region in general will return to us with a heavier toll tomorrow."

At the same time, Turkey's Defense Minister Hulusi Akar discussed the situation in Idlib with his Russian counterpart Shoigu.