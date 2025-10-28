Turkish authorities detained 24 additional suspects as part of an ongoing corruption investigation into alleged "bribery, embezzlement and bid rigging" during the previous administration of the Manavgat Municipality in southern Antalya province, announced on Tuesday.

According to the Manavgat Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office, detention warrants were issued for 27 suspects under investigation, which have already led to the arrest of former Manavgat Mayor Şükrü Sözen and his brother, Fatih Sözen.

Teams from the provincial Gendarmerie’s Anti-Smuggling and Organized Crime Unit detained 24 suspects, including a former deputy mayor who served under Sözen.

Among those taken into custody are reportedly owners of construction firms and local businesspeople who had previously won municipal tenders.

Authorities said efforts are proceeding to locate and detain the remaining three suspects.

Former Mayor Şükrü Sözen and his brother were arrested on Sept. 11 on charges of bribery, embezzlement and bid rigging. During searches of their homes, investigators reportedly seized large amounts of cash and jewelry. Five other suspects were also arrested earlier in connection with the same investigation.

Meanwhile, in a separate corruption case involving the municipality, prosecutors have prepared an indictment against 41 defendants – 11 of whom remain in custody – including Niyazi Nefi Kara, another former Manavgat mayor who was previously detained and suspended from duty. The indictment has been accepted by the court.

Kara, his nephew and others were arrested on charges of bribery, corruption and malversation. Police seized 3 kilograms (6.61 pounds) of gold bullion, 500,000 euros and $153,160 that his nephew had hidden at an agricultural warehouse.

The main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) is under mounting scrutiny as a wave of corruption, bribery and terrorism-related investigations sweeps across its municipalities.